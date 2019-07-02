AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water is taking action after many customers reported experiencing an unusual odor in their water supplies on Thursday.

Based on routine testing and staff analysis, Austin Water said it believes the odors were likely caused by the presence of zebra mussels in a raw water pipeline at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant. That pipeline was put back into service on Feb. 6 after being put out for service repairs over the past two weeks.

The water supplier said it will be feeding activated carbon to help with the issue. Activated carbon, which comes in a powdered form, is often used to help with taste and odor occurrences. Austin Water will also be flushing water lines in the affected areas.

Currently, Austin Water said Central and South Austin customers were affected. It expects the odor issues to be resolved within 24 hours.

