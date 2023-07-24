United plane makes emergency landing at Austin airport

A spokesperson with the Austin-Bergstrum Airport told KVUE that an Alert 2 was issued for a United flight -- US 1186 -- around 3:06 p.m. on July 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — A United Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing at the Austin airport on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport told KVUE that an Alert 2 was issued for a United flight – US 1186 – around 3:06 p.m. on July 24. According to United Airlines, there were 112 passengers scheduled for the Boeing 747.

Flight Aware shows the plane took off, before having to turn around and land back at the airport. According to the Austin airport, the aircraft experienced pressurization issues that forced the pilots to turn around.

It's unclear how the pressurization issue started, but shortly after the incident, around 3:45 p.m., the alert was canceled and operations resumed.

KVUE reached out to United Airlines for a response. The airline released this statement:

"United flight 1186 traveling from Austin to Denver returned to Austin due to a potential mechanical issue. We’re arranging for a different aircraft to get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible. "