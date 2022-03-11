Mechanical issue forces United Airlines flight to stop in Austin

United said the plane landed safely and passengers were deplaned on the airfield and then taken to the terminal.

AUSTIN, Texas — A mechanical issue forced a United Airlines flight to stop in Austin Friday afternoon, according to the airline.

The flight from Orange County, California to Houston was diverted in Central Texas "out of an abundance of caution." Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said it was informed of a "possible fire on board" United Airlines Flight 2425 around 4:20 p.m.

United said the plane landed safely and passengers were deplaned on the airfield and then taken to the terminal. AUS said no injuries were reported to the airport. Airport operations were not impacted by the stop.

United said it plans to do a full inspection of the aircraft. The passengers of flight 2425 were assigned a new plane to continue the flight to Houston, according to United.

A video circulating on Twitter claimed there was an explosion on the plane. Austin airport officials confirmed to KVUE that there was not an explosion on the plane.

AUS officials gave KVUE the following statement:

"Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) was informed of a possible fire on board United Airlines Flight 2425 at approximately 4:20 p.m. CST. After landing, all passengers deplaned to the terminal safely. No injuries were reported to the airport and there are no impacts to airport operations."

Here's the full statement from United Airlines:

“United flight 2425 from Orange County, California to Houston diverted to Austin out of an abundance of caution for a mechanical issue. The plane landed safely, passengers deplaned on the airfield and were transported to the terminal. We have assigned a new plane to continue the flight to Houston.”



KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube