AUSTIN, Texas — Back in May, the Austin City Council voted to approve an expansion of the Austin Convention Center. Now, political action committee Unconventional Austin has submitted a petition to the City Clerk demanding a vote on any expansion of the center.

Unconventional Austin said the petition was signed by 30,000 Austin residents.

The petitioned ordinance, if approved by voters in November, would require voter approval for "any significant expansion" of the Austin Convention Center, according to Unconventional Austin.

"The people of Austin deserve a vote on an expansion of the convention center. We are talking about well over $1 billion," said Rebecca Melancon, executive director of the Austin Independent Business Alliance. "We voted on the original convention center, we voted on the first expansion and we should vote on future expansions."

Mayor Steve Adler told KVUE in May that the expansion could cost about $1 billion but would be financed by the Hotel Occupancy Tax.

“We could have a convention center that is to convention centers like our new downtown library is to libraries,” Mayor Adler said.

The petitioned ordinance would also restrict the Hotel Occupancy Tax to no more than 34% of the hotel tax tourism revenue. According to Unconventional Austin, the City currently dedicates over 72% of the hotel tax revenues to the convention center, "even though the convention center generates less than 4% of our hotel visitors." The group argues that if the city council goes forward with the proposed expansion, "over $2 billion of our public tourism tax dollars will be tied up over the next 30 years."

"By balancing and diversifying our tourism strategy away from an outdated convention subsidies model, we can better protect the things that make Austin culturally authentic and created our tourism boom in the first place," said John Riedie, Tourism Commissioner, District 7.

KVUE reached out to the City Clerk's office to see if they received the petition on Friday, and they said they had.

The Austin City Council will have to vote by August 19 to either approve the ordinance or put it on the ballot for voters to decide.

