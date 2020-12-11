Uber Eats offering prescription delivery in Austin

The pilot program is also available in Houston and Dallas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Uber Eats is testing out a pilot prescription delivery program in Austin and two other Texas cities.

The delivery program, which Uber Eats said is powered by Nimble Rx, is available as of Nov. 12 in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Launched during the pandemic, the program allows Uber Eats users to transfer existing prescriptions or fill new ones through the app. And it's all available without having to leave their homes.

"Now more than ever, it is critical that people get their medications safely and efficiently, and over the last several months, we have seen a significant increase in demand for prescription delivery from both consumers and retail pharmacies," said Talha Sattar, founder and CEO of Nimble. "Through this partnership with Uber, we are able to dramatically increase people’s access to essential prescriptions.”

This program isn't the only delivery option available to those who need prescriptions. Walgreens and CVS are among other businesses that offer prescription delivery.