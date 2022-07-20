x
Typhoon Texas to dump 15,000 pounds of ice into wave pool for the 'ultimate cool down'

The water park said you can also expect snow machines and an appearance by Elsa from Disney's "Frozen."

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — This record-breaking heat we've been seeing around Central Texas is no joke, but one local water park is offering a chilling solution.

This Thursday, Typhoon Texas is planning to drop 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool.

"The ultimate Texas cool down takes place Thursday, July 21, precisely at 3 p.m. when team members dump out wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of ice to combat the sweltering summer heat," the water park said in a media advisory.

In addition to catching some icy waves, guests will be welcome to enjoy two snow machines, an appearance by Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" and music from a DJ.

"Foreigner’s 'Cold as Ice' and 'Ice Ice Baby' are certain to be requested," Typhoon Texas said.

Typhoon Texas is located at 18500 TX-130 North Service Road in Pflugerville.

