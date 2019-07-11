AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that they are working to install a center median at the intersection of RM 2222 and Mt. Bonnell Road after a fatal crash killed former Texas Longhorn Cedric Benson.

In August, Benson and his passenger, Aaman Najam, were heading west on 2222 on a motorcycle when a van pulled onto the road from Mount Bonnell. Benson and Najam were both killed, while the passengers of the van were not injured.

RELATED:

Autopsy report for Cedric Benson released

Investigators say it could take weeks to find answers behind Cedric Benson crash

Woman riding with Cedric Benson during deadly Austin motorcycle crash was recent UT graduate

"Safety is our top priority at TxDOT and we take this responsibility very seriously," said Diann Hodges, southwest Texas communications director. "We review all fatal crashes that occur on our state highway system in order to better understand what may have caused the crash and to see how we can work to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. We are in the process of installing a center median that will prevent drivers from making left-hand turns from Mount Bonnell onto RM 2222."

RELATED:

Cedric Benson was traveling at high rate of speed during Austin motorcycle crash, police say

'I've been in tears all day.' Former Longhorns full back Will Matthews remembers teammate Cedric Benson

Neighbors call Austin intersection where Cedric Benson died dangerous

In August, neighbors in the area told KVUE they believed the intersection was dangerous. David Stojanik, who lives nearby, said he avoids it altogether.

"It's dangerous right here and it's evident from what happened last night," he said. "Here I just usually go right because crossing left, it's scary."

Another neighbor said he's seen at least six crashes here.

"It's just too dangerous," said Josh Bohls. "There's hardly any visibility from that side of the street and so we only use this intersection to take a right onto 2222."

Hodges said she couldn't immediately confirm if there were any prior fatal crashes at this intersection, but TxDOT's discussion began following the fatality crash review process of the Benson incident.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

New homeless shelter, storage facility coming to Austin

Senior dorm: college students move into assisted living home

Lockhart family seeking answers after possible rare illness leaves baby paralyzed