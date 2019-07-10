AUSTIN, Texas — James Bass, the executive director of TxDOT, took to Twitter on Monday to call for help in creating the next funny road sign with a message of safety.

The digital signs have been a staple for entertaining Texas drivers while reminding them to be safe while traveling, whether it be a message to buckle up or a reminder to put your phones down.

Ahead of the Red River Rivalry this weekend, Bass says the department already has a few messages ready to go, but they'd love to hear more.

He tweeted photos of signs saying, "The eyes of TX are upon you, buckle up," and, "Horns up, phones down for safety."

Now, he's asking Twitter for help. The only limitations are 15 characters per line, three lines per phase, two phases, and they must be G-rated.

Some suggestions from the Twittersphere so far include:

"Let people pass you just like OU's defense," from the notorious Evil MoPac.

"Better Hook 'em or we'll book 'em, buckle up," from Grant L.

