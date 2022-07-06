x
Local News

TxDOT holds ribbon cutting for I-35 at Parmer Lane project

The project is a part of Texas Clear Lanes, which aims to address congestion in several major Texas cities.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for the Interstate 35 at Parmer Lane project Wednesday morning.

The project is a part of Texas Clear Lanes, an initiative to address congestion in several major Texas cities. Austin has a total of 12 Texas Clear Lanes projects.

I-35 at Parmer Lane now has a diverging diamond interchange rather than a traditional intersection. It also has a new southbound I-35 bypass lane and rebuilt northbound intersection bypass lane. At the Parmer Lane and North Lamar Boulevard intersection, there are dual left-turn lanes as well as right-turn lanes. The corridor now has better accommodations for bikes and pedestrians. 

According to the Texas Clear Lanes website, the I-35 at Parmer Lane project cost $33,600,000.

J. Bruce Bugg Jr., chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, and other officials attended the ceremony alongside TxDOT.

