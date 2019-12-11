AUSTIN, Texas — It's a situation that may get worse. Roads could ice over as temperatures drop overnight, which is why crew for TxDOT will be out.

"They're monitoring the roadways and we will treat those roadways as conditions warrant," said Brad Wheelis, a TxDOT spokesperson.

Wheelis said that bridges and overpasses are the main areas that could see issues tonight.

"We ask folks to slow down when you approach a bridge because they could be very slick," said Wheelis. "Texas weather is very unpredictable, we all know that. We could have a freeze today, could get to 75 degrees tomorrow. That's just the nature of where we live. We are always prepared at TxDOT."

"So we want to be careful overnight into tomorrow morning, but we're not talking about a big winter weather event here in Central Texas," said KVUE Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

Albert said that this weather is extremely rare this time of year. He said that it's hard to completely tell what's going to happen since this is so early for a freeze.

"So let's talk about forecast models, what we use to find out what's going to happen in the future," said Ramon. "They're based on two different things: observation, what's happening now; but also what has happened in the past, climatology."

That history is what we're missing since it's so early in the season. But from those observations, Ramon said this most likely won't get serious.

"It's really early on, got to keep our eyes on the bridges and overpasses but this is not a winter weather event like we sometimes can see here in Central Texas in the month of December, January and February," he added.

And even though it's early, TxDOT still doesn't want to take any chances.

"We do have crews deployed just in case that rain decides to stick around a little bit longer," said Wheelis.

At around 8:30 p.m., TxDOT confirmed that crews will be treating overpasses north of Williamson County Monday night.

