AUSTIN, Texas — The message from TxDOT to all drivers is, "Be Safe. Drive Smart." The campaign focuses specifically on I-35 this summer.

TxDOT said more than 20,000 traffic crashes occurred last year along the 588 miles of Interstate Highway 35 in Texas, resulting in 153 deaths. The section of I-35 running through TxDOT’s Austin district saw 4,832 traffic crashes in 2018, resulting in 30 fatalities and 135 serious injuries.

"About half the state's population lives along I-35," said Diann Hodges, a spokesperson with TxDOT.

The campaign is all about tips for driving safer. With rapid growth, summer travels and a lot of road construction going on, TxDOT said the roads can get packed.

"You want to go down to the coast, you're going to get on I-35 to do that," said Hodges.

One of the main tips she said is limiting distractions.

“Put away that cell phone, don’t be looking at it," said Hodges.

Another is wearing your seatbelt.

RELATED: Austin police said they can issue tickets to bad drivers based on dashcam videos – but it's difficult

RELATED: 'I've seen people shaving while driving.' TxDOT hopes to end distracted driving with new initiative

“If you’re not wearing your seatbelt, a minor crash can turn into a fatality very quickly," said Hodges.

TxDOT adds avoiding tailgating and keeping a safe distance between cars is very important, as well as driving to conditions and watching for construction.

“We’re doing a lot of construction on I-35, we have a lot of major construction projects underway, so that means there are workers out on these roads," said Hodges.

The effort also reminds drivers of the "Move Over or Slow Down" law. It requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when they see first responders, tow trucks or TxDOT vehicles on the side of the road.

RELATED: Technology upgrades coming to I-35 to help with traffic

RELATED: TxDOT starts 'Click it or Ticket' initiative on Monday

Failing to do so can lead to a fine up to $2,000.

“If there are lights on a vehicle that are flashing, by law you have to move over, get out of the lane that’s right next to them, or you have to slow down," said Hodges. "So we are urging people who drive along I-35 to be safe drive smart."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Young Girl Scouts learn safety, self-defense tactics

Round Rock father looking for answers in son's death