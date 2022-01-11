TxDOT to update I-35 expansion plans with additional safety, mobility features

A City of Austin and Texas Department of Transportation memo reveals changes to the $4.9 billion expansion project.

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT will unveil changes focused on safety and mobility to the $4.9 billion Interstate 35 expansion project at a community meeting later this month.

A new memo from Assistant City Manager Gina Fiandaca and TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson highlights some of the key changes, including two new intersections where I-35 would be lowered at Holly Street north of Lady Bird Lake and Woodland Avenue south of the lake.

New plans also show that TxDOT could lower speed limits on frontage roads by up to 15 mph to 35 mph, which would be in line with other major roads in Austin, like Lamar Boulevard or Congress Avenue.

Another option up for consideration would move the frontage road through certain parts of downtown to the west side of the highway. A spokesperson for TxDOT said it would be similar to a boulevard with a median and it would open an opportunity for the additional space on the east side of I-35 to be an extra large deck plaza covering the highway.

The memo said TxDOT is still working on incorporating the infrastructure for caps (deck plazas) and stitches (enhanced crossings) to help address "long-standing issues regarding the I-35 corridor."

Last year, Fiandaca raised concerns to state transportation leaders in a letter about the project plans, writing that the build options at the time “(did) not sufficiently respond to the needs identified by the City of Austin.”

She highlighted concerns that the plans didn't address safety concerns or improved connections between East and Central Austin.

The Austin City Council in 2021 approved a resolution urging TxDOT to take “positive action” on the City’s comments and directing the city manager’s office to launch an independent public input process on the project.

TxDOT plans to host a community meeting on Jan. 25 to discuss the updated plans. The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at Austin's Central Library and will be streamed online.

Meanwhile, the City's Corridor Program Office is continuing to collect community feedback on the cap and stitch project, which will have to be funded using local money. As of Tuesday, the department had received nearly 600 community responses. You can weigh in here.