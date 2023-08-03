TxDOT's proposed I-35 construction would close parts of Waller Beach Park

The proposed I-35 construction would make TxDOT buy Waller Beach Park, which would close parts of the walking trail for six years.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT plans to buy Waller Beach Park to store construction materials during the proposed expansion of Interstate 35 through Austin.

But some hikers who walk this trail every week are worried.

"Obviously I love walking this trail, so obviously it's going to be disappointing if they shut it down," said Brandon Langer, Austin resident.

Their plan is to make a detour on East Avenue, the road adjacent to the park. And since the new detour would be on the roadside as opposed to the trail, safety concerns have been top of mind.

"The construction will be multiple years," Ricardo Soliz, Park Planning division manager said. "And so, it'll be a while for all of those improvements to occur. And really, that is the only safe way that if we want the public out of the construction area."

Because TxDOT will use the park for more than six months, it is required to buy the land. And although it will remain TxDOT’s land after the six years, it doesn't have any plans to change it.

"It'll go back to what it was before the hike-and-bike trail, and we will just have public use of that property," Soliz said.

Because they are buying the land, they will have to find an equivalent park as a replacement.

"What they have to do is then they have to go find us something that, it is comparable, something that is well, near waterfront that the public will be able to enjoy that land, that new land, just as much as they're enjoying Waller Beach," Soliz said.

They are currently looking for replacement properties but have not settled on one yet. TxDOT is holding community meetings to discuss the replacement with the public.

A statement from The Trail Conservancy says it shares concerns about the impact of this closure and the safety for people using the trail.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram