TxDOT 'human billboards' coming to Austin to promote pedestrian road safety

The "human billboards" are TxDOT street team members wearing sandwich boards with messages urging drivers to be mindful of pedestrians.

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to bring "human billboards" to the streets of Austin to encourage drivers and pedestrians to be aware and follow the rules of the road.

It's part of TxDOT's "Be Safe. Drive Smart." pedestrian safety campaign and will take place this coming Friday and Saturday at locations in downtown and North Austin. The "human billboards" are TxDOT street team members wearing sandwich boards with messages urging drivers to be mindful of pedestrians.

TxDOT reported that pedestrians account for 1 in 5 traffic deaths in Texas. In 2021, 5,366 crashes involving pedestrians happened in the state and resulted in 841 people being killed. That's a 15% increase from the year before, TxDOT reported. An additional 1,470 people were seriously injured.

In Austin, there were 453 traffic crashes involving pedestrians which resulted in 61 deaths and 108 serious injuries in 2021.

“Only 1% of traffic crashes in Texas involve pedestrians, yet pedestrians account for 19% of all roadway deaths,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a release. “That’s because pedestrians lack the protective equipment—airbags, seat belts and bumpers—common to vehicles. To keep our most vulnerable road users safe, we urge motorists to always be on the lookout for people walking. Pedestrians also have the responsibility to be aware of their surroundings and follow the rules of the road.”

TxDOT reported that the leading factors of pedestrian-related traffic crashes include:

Pedestrians failing to yield the right of way to vehicles

Drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians

Driver inattention

Failure to control speed

Drivers and/or pedestrians being under the influence of alcohol

The department shared safety reminders to avoid potentially fatal crashes:

For drivers:

Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.

Pay attention and put your phone away, so you’re always prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For people walking:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.

Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

Use the sidewalk. If there isn’t one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

