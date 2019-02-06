AUSTIN, Texas — Walking around a mall, it's typical to see a car or two on display. But what about a car in a plastic bubble? You could find just that on Saturday afternoon at the Barton Creek Square Mall in South Austin.

"It's a way to get their attention, and to get them to think about pollution and how it relates to driving," said Chris Bishop, a spokesperson with TxDOT.

It's a unique game to try and educate people on driving practices that reduce the amount of extra emissions coming from your car.

It's all a part of TxDOT's Drive Clean Texas initiative.

Here's how the game works: A huge cellphone acts as a touch screen to guide its users through the game. When you start, the game asks questions about everyday tasks. For example, is it better to take a bunch of short trips, or one big long trip? Spoiler: the answer is take one big, long trip. If you choose the right answer, you win; if not, smoke (to represent emissions) puffs out of the car and fills the bubble.

"Just to give you a type of idea – uh oh, that type of answer, that type of question, that type of activity, is gonna end up adding to the pollution that we’re all having to breathe in," said Bishop.

The game seemed to be a hit with those just passing by.

"It's real nice – I like it," said Juan Briones, who was at the mall with his niece. "Keep the air clean."

This event did not discourage driving, but rather encourage people to take extra steps in driving cleaner.

Bishop says having interactive events like this leave a lasting impact.

“If you can give people something to do, and give them something that maybe is a little fun that’s different, they’re gonna remember that," said Bishop. "You drive safe, you drive smart, you drive clean."

Other tips include keeping your tires properly inflated, avoiding long waits at the drive-thru and going inside, carpooling and filling up your tank in the mornings or at night instead of during the day.

You can find more information and tips on the Drive Clean Texas website.

