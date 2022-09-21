TxDOT completes upgrades at I-35 and US 183 interchange in Austin

The Texas Clear Lanes-funded project added three new flyovers and reconstructed the existing northbound I-35 and northbound US 183 flyover at I-35 and US 183.

AUSTIN, Texas — A ribbon-cutting event was held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of major upgrades to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange in Austin.

The $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes-funded project added three new flyovers and reconstructed the existing northbound I-35 and northbound US 183 flyover at I-35 and US 183.

The project also reconstructed the St. John's Avenue bridge and added non-signalized U-turns and intersection bypass lanes in each direction. Other improvements included extended entrance and exit ramps and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian accommodations throughout the corridor.

“As Central Texas continues to grow, the I-35 and US 183 interchange is key to moving people and goods throughout the region,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “The new flyovers ensure better connectivity between the highways and significantly improve mobility for commuters.”

The Texas Department of Transportation was joined by Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. and Commissioner Robert Vaughn for the event.

Eight-year-old Archer Foltermann assisted with the ceremony through Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. He helped TxDOT demolish the existing northbound I-35 to northbound 183 flyover last year.

Texas Clear Lanes is TxDOT's project to relieve traffic congestion on the state's most crowded roads. Back in June, TxDOT finished upgrades at I-35 and Parmer Lane. Those updates included a diverging diamond interchange and more.

