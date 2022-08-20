ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour

Medics responded to two separate crashes. One was a rollover in Del Valle and the other a motorcycle vs. dog collision in Manor.

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.

Three ambulances and STAR Flight responded to the scene, but the flight was canceled. Three patients were treated at the scene and two of them were later taken to nearby hospitals.

One of those transported had potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said. The third patient refused transport by ambulance.

Vehicle rollover

6300-6515 Elroy Rd (19:53) Reported Single vehicle rollover with three patients. Initially vehicle rescue but that has been canceled. Three #ATCEMS ambulances & @STAR_Flight_TC responding or on scene. Avoid the area. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/YuRGIlyCiJ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 21, 2022

ATCEMS then responded to an unrelated motorcycle vs. dog collision just before 8:30 p.m. Medics and STAR Flight responded to the scene at 14701 FM 1100. That's in Manor right off of Highway 290.

The patient was flown to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

ATCEMS said no other information about the condition of the dog was available.

