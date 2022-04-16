EMS: Two swimmers missing in East Travis County

ATCEMS said the rescue effort had transitioned to a water recovery after no one was found during an extensive search Saturday night.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement officials are searching for two swimmers that were reported missing on the evening of April 16.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Lower Colorado River Authority are now handling the incident. It's being managed as a water recovery after an extensive search did not lead first responders to find the missing swimmers, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS first responded to the scene between 931 and 1134 Water St. in East Travis County around 6:45 p.m. That's around Little Webberville Park and the Colorado River. STAR Flight and multiple boats also responded to the scene.

ATCEMS said in an update around 7:10 p.m. that an aerial search had begun as neither of the swimmers had been located. Fifteen minutes later, ATCEMS said the search continued with multiple assets in the area.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m., ATCEMS said it was leaving the scene and that the rescue had transitioned to a recovery scenario.

"After extensive search from water, land, and air, no victims located," ATCEMS said via Twitter. "The rescue is transitioning to a recovery."

ATCEMS confirmed with KVUE that someone did witness the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

