Measles have made their way to Central Texas.

The State Health Department said there are two possible cases in the region now, but we are not sure at this time what towns those are in.

The two children suspected of having it did not have their measles vaccinations.

RELATED: 5 measles cases confirmed in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties

RELATED: 'There's a lot of misinformation out there' | Doctors are concerned about the growing number of anti-vaxxers

There is one confirmed measles case near Waco and five others in the Houston area.

To be fully vaccinated, kids get shots twice -- once at 12 months old and another at 4 years old.

The CDC said if adults aren't vaccinated, they can still do that later in life.

RELATED: Anti-vaccine movement now a 'threat' to global health, report says

RELATED: Report: Fewer kids in Texas getting vaccinated