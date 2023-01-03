Two men charged after allegedly dumping nearly a ton of tires in Bastrop County

Officials say the two dumped approximately 1,900 pounds of tires on a property without the owner's approval.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested in Bastrop County this week and charged with illegal tire dumping.

Charles Gilley and Justin Davis reportedly dumped nearly a ton of tires in Cedar Creek without permission from the owner.

The owner told Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputies she was told the two were planning on dumping another load of tires onto her property.

Both were charged with illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds, which is a state jail felony. That's in addition to other local warrants.

The investigation remains ongoing and the sheriff's office is coordinating with local and state environmental agencies.