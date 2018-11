WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash on Interstate 35 near CR 312 in Jarrell, where a semi truck is flipped on its side Friday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the two inside lanes at northbound I-35 are open at exit 275.

The sheriff's office said that the truck is an ongoing issue.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV