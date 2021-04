Officials said they found debris from what appeared to be a propane tank on-site.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Two people were killed overnight in a Wimberley-area house fire, Hays County officials confirmed on Friday.

An area fire marshal said investigators found metal debris onsite that appeared to have been from a propane tank.

The two bodies were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

No further information was immediately available.