ROUND ROCK, Texas — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Round Rock on Saturday night.

The incident happened near Toll Road 130 and Gattis School Road.

Two people who were stabbed were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

Robbery was a possible motive in the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

