AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in a critical condition and a woman is seriously injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in South Austin.

The crash happened near 500 E. Oltorf St. on Monday.

A man in his 30s was taken to South Austin Medical Clinic with life-threatening injuries, and a woman in her 20s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Motorists are advised to expect road closures and delays in the area.

