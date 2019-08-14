AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a hit-and-run near the Barton Creek Square Mall.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two males estimated to be in their 20s were transported to St. David's South with trauma alerts after the incident at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway. Their injuries are potentially serious but are not expected to be life-threatening.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m.

Police confirmed to KVUE the driver fled the scene.

