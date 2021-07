A third person injured in the crash was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash in Central Austin on Saturday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the three-car crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on the Interstate 35 exit ramp to 53rd Street.

A third person injured in the crash was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.