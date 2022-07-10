Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

After the victim that was pinned-in was freed, they were transported by Star Flight to a local hospital. The two victims that were unconscious were pronounced dead.

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.

Once on the scene, responders found that there were three people in the vehicle. One victim was pinned into the vehicle, and two of the victims were unconscious when first discovered.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, after the victim that was pinned-in was freed, they were transported by Star Flight to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two victims that were unconscious were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an evolving story. Check back for more updates.