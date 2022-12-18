Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
ATCEMS pronounced one person dead at the scene and performed CPR on another person, but the second person later died as well. Both victims were adults.
The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.
No other details were immediately available.