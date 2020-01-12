x
Two dead after semi crash reported on FM 1826

Both victims were pronounced dead on scene after extrication attempts.
ATCEMS

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash between a reported semi and another vehicle Tuesday on FM 1826 Road.

The crash occurred around 11:23 a.m. on 12000-12239 FM 1826 Road. Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene after attempts of extrication.

Austin-Travis County EMS, the Oak Hill Fire Department and STAR Flight responded.

Expect delays and traffic closures in the area as the investigation continues. RM 1826 was closed in both directions at SH 45 West.

