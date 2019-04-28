WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Two children have been injured after a crash involving a four-wheeler in Williamson County, Sheriff Robert Chody said.

Chody tweeted about the crash on Sunday afternoon, saying two children, aged 10 and 11, were taken to the hospital after the wreck on Country Road 215.

One of the children was airlifted with serious injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Teacher warns students against spoiling 'Avengers: Endgame' with hilarious note

Man arrested after Kyle hit-and-run leaves two teens dead

Stormy and wet start to the month of May

Former school bus driver who pleaded guilty to raping teen avoids jail time