Two children taken to the hospital after crash off of Lakeline Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting several patients after a three-vehicle crash at Lakeline Boulevard and Staked Plains Drive Thursday evening.
Medics first reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. stating that at least one patient was pinned in a vehicle. Medics on scene reported a total of five patients.
Officials later reported that two children were being transported to Dell Children's Medical Center, both with potentially serious injuries. Three adult patients on scene refused transport.
ATCEMS is no longer on the scene, which is near Shining Stars Montessori School.
No further information was immediately available.
