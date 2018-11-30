AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department tweeted at 2:21 p.m. Friday that the FBI will now be handling the investigation of a reported suspicious package call in South Austin at an IRS building.

FBI will now be handling this investigation. Media staging area will be at the main entrance of the IRS building near frontage of IH-35 and Ben White. -APD PIO https://t.co/JHNWT2Lfo8 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 30, 2018

Two Austin IRS employees where taken to the hospital after being exposed to a suspicious substance.

The FBI tweeted saying that the substance was inside an envelope mailer within a cardboard box and was opened at the mail processing center inside the IRS building, where two female employees' were exposed to the substance.

At least one of the two employees exposed to the substance reported a negative reaction and were transported to Dell Seton with non life-threatening injuries.

APD said the call came in around 12:25 p.m. for a reported suspicious package at 3651 South I-35 Service Road northbound, near St. Edward's University and the Assumption Cemetery. Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS said they are evaluating one possible person for transport

to the hospital.

Austin Fire said they are only evacuating people who were in the room with the reported package and not the entire IRS building.

There where 18 people involved and 16 of those are NO Patients.

The package was transported to a lab for further analysis.

Photo by KVUE's Juan Rodriguez

Juan Rodriguez

