Two former Texas A&M students, who live in the Austin area, are hoping to spark change by coming forward with their stories of sex abuse.

This happened after another Aggie, Hannah Shaw, tweeted her displeasure with how Texas A&M treated her sex assault case. @hannahlol wrote on June 7, "I'm unhappy the boy who r*ped me is back on the swim team."

28-year-old Abbie Hillis and 22-year-old Meghan Romere want TAMU to take responsibility for what happened to them and to make sure it doesn't happen to other sex assault victims.

"I don't think any victim should have to walk around on campus with the person who assaulted them ever again," said Hillis.

"They should do the right thing from the beginning, stand with victims, they should take care of them," said Romere.

Both women accuse Texas A&M of failing them when they needed their university the most.

Romere's incident allegedly happened in 2016 when she was a tutor for the athletic department.

"October 24, 2016, in a tutoring session he exposed himself to me and began masturbating in front of me," she said.

Romere reported the incident to police and the university.

The next morning, Romere said she learned the same football player exposed himself to another tutor.

Romere said a school disciplinary hearing eventually found the student responsible for committing indecent exposure and removed him from the football team for two days.

"He had committed the act and he had exposed himself to me and to the other tutor, however, because he was experiencing a bad case of jock itch, that he could not be responsible for his actions and he was let off...We were appalled. We were like are you kidding me?! This is ridiculous," said Romere.

It wasn't until Romere spoke anonymously to the media that more permanent action was taken.

She is anonymous no more.

"I had to go the media and drag Texas A&M's name through the mud for a little bit before they actually did anything which I mean c'mon, that shouldn't be necessary," said Romere.

Hillis' case is a little older.

In 2010, Hillis said she was sexually assaulted at an off campus party.

"They did find me naked, they found me with leggings ripped, next to the side of me," Hillis said.

Hillis reported it to police and A&M officials. She is still waiting for justice.

"I want people to know it's a consistent systemic problem at Texas A&M," said Hillis.

That's why they've started a closed Facebook group called #MeTooTAMU.

There's also a petition on Change.org that has more than 1,375 signatures demanding change in Aggieland -- change like tougher punishment for those found responsible for sexual assaults, not just suspensions.

These accidental advocates are hoping their voices will give strength for others to come forward.

Texas A&M President, Michael Young, released a response Friday. To view the statement, click here.

© 2018 KVUE