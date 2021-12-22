2 alarm fire burns through former Virginia governor Chuck Robb's McLean home

The former governor and his wife, the daughter of former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCLEAN, Va. — Members of the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department as well as units from Montgomery County Fire, and Arlington Fire are on the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean.

According to Fairfax property records, the home belongs to former Virginia governor Chuck Robb, who was in office from 1982 to 1986. He also served as a Virginia senator from 1989 to 2001. His wife, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, is the daughter of former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Associated Press reported that the Robbs were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Washington Post, Chuck Robb, 82, was treated for smoke inhalation and released; Lynda Robb suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation and is still hospitalized.

"Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” the Robbs' three daughters said in a joint statement. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”

Crews arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday according to a tweet issued by Pete Piringer with the Montgomery County Fire Department. Firefighters were met with fire showing throughout the 1st floor of the home.

The fire was placed under control around 2 a.m.

Officials say there were no firefighters injured in the containment of the fire.

Fire investigators are currently on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as crews work to put out any remaining hot spots and clear the scene.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shared his thoughts on the tragedy on Twitter Wednesday, noting that he and his wife are "deeply saddened" to hear of what unfolded.

Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 22, 2021