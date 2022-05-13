Police: Two adults, one minor shot in East Austin

All three of the shooting victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were shot in East Austin on the evening of May 13, the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed to KVUE.

The department responded to a call that came in reporting the incident on Garcreek Circle around 5:39 p.m. on Friday. That's near Loyola and Decker lanes.

The man and woman who were shot were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. A boy was also shot. He was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center, officials said. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

No details were released about the suspect or suspects connected to the incident. Officials said they do have a suspect vehicle, which they identified as a blue sedan.

No other information was immediately available.

