x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Two adults, one minor shot in East Austin

All three of the shooting victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Credit: KVUE

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were shot in East Austin on the evening of May 13, the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed to KVUE.

The department responded to a call that came in reporting the incident on Garcreek Circle around 5:39 p.m. on Friday. That's near Loyola and Decker lanes.

The man and woman who were shot were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. A boy was also shot. He was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center, officials said. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

No details were released about the suspect or suspects connected to the incident. Officials said they do have a suspect vehicle, which they identified as a blue sedan. 

No other information was immediately available. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

Researchers in Australia say they've found why infants die from SIDS

College cheerleader from North Texas found dead after posting heartbreaking note on Instagram

More Videos

In Other News

East Austin nonprofit provides safe space for Black mothers