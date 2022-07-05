'I've had two abortions' | Mother of 5 speaks against overturning Roe v. Wade

"If I had had those children, they would have likely ended up in foster care," said Julie Tighe, an abortion rights supporter.

AUSTIN, Texas — Julie Tighe is the mother of five kids. She loves them like crazy. However, long before having them, she became pregnant for the first time as a teenager.

She aborted that baby and later a second one.

"If I had had those children, they would have likely ended up in foster care," said Tighe. "I was very young and not in the right headspace or stage in life to be able to raise a child."

Tighe is grateful she had the right to choose.

"It provided nothing but relief in my life," she added. "It makes me feel really grateful that I was born in a time of modernity where we have options and choices to save women from very preventable complications."

Saturday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol in support of abortion rights.

This comes after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked, suggesting the nation's highest court could overturn the abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade. Jen Wireman helped organize the rally. Wireman said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion would be illegal in Texas.

"White women of means will always be able to go to California or go to another state where they can have a safe, legal abortion," said Wireman. "That's why we're here. Is to talk to people about the importance of having that class solidarity."

While many went in support of abortion rights, Owen Shroyer hopes Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"They're out here talking about human rights," said Shroyer. "Well, the right to life is, number one, the right to life. They're denying people the right to life."

A final ruling on the matter is not expected until the end of the court's term in June or July.

"I feel extremely concerned about my future and the future of my daughter," added Tighe.

