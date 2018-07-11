TEXAS — After his loss to Sen. Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race, Twitter lit up with calls for Beto O'Rourke to run for president in 2020.
According to CNN reporter Ed Lavandera, former HUD Secretary and Mayor of San Antonio Julian Castro said O'Rourke is "likely running for president in 2020" and will make a final decision by the end of the year.
Patrick Svitek, a reporter at the Texas Tribune, said that the Cruz campaign is "already hyping (O'Rourke) for 2020.
After the news broke that Cruz won the Midterm Election, people took to Twitter encouraging O'Rourke to run for president in 2020.
All the buzz comes after O'Rourke said the possibility of him running for president is a "definitive no."
O'Rourke didn't mention a run for president during his concession speech Tuesday night. But he did end his speech by saying, "We'll see you down the road."