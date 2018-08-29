AUSTIN, Texas — A Round Rock motorcyclist is out of the hospital and in bandages after he said a driver hit him and left him on the side of the road.

Now, he has a message to the driver: do the right thing and turn yourself in.

Austin Donner, 21, will need to wear bandages on his body for the next few weeks. He's still recovering from his ride home on the MoPac Expressway in North Austin Friday night.

"You could just hear the 'shh' of something coming up really fast," he said. "I did a little shoulder check of what that was, and she just hit me and kept going. My bike landed on top of me, dragged my right arm into the ground, and then I got it kind of on top of me."

The impact from the crash was so hard it left his motorcycle in pieces and his clothes shredded.

"I have muscle showing and one spot over here where my wrist is. A big part of muscle showing over here," Donner told KVUE as he showed his injuries. "My head would've been completely destroyed if I wasn't wearing that helmet."

The driver who hit Donner left the scene, according to a spokesperson with Austin PD.

"She could've been drunk. She probably just assumed that, you know, when she woke up the next morning, 'Oh, I hit a deer, probably. It's fine.' But, no, you hit a person," Donner said.

As he makes a recovery and a return to the road, Donner said he just wants one thing.

"Just turn yourself in," he said. "You could've taken someone's life. Someone's child was injured pretty badly because of you and it'd be nice if you at least turned yourself in."

APD told KVUE officers believe the suspect is a white woman with blonde hair. She was likely driving a gray Lexus with damage to the front from the crash.

If you have any information that can help police catch the driver, give APD a call.

