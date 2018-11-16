AUSTIN — After several moms in the KVUE newsroom received the same text message prank from their kids, we all got a little curious -- can you actually microwave your Thanksgiving turkey?

It all started with the photo of a fully packaged turkey in a microwave and the prompt to text your mom and ask how long it takes to microwave a 25-pound turkey.

This text message has been making its way through the airwaves, have you gotten one from your kids? Some of us in the studio sure have, leaving us wondering if you actually CAN cook a turkey in a microwave. We'll be putting that to the test on Facebook Live soon! #TurkeyWatch2018 pic.twitter.com/1nkhA2C51b — KVUE News (@KVUE) November 16, 2018

While you may be quick to say, "Absolutely not," if you've been on the earth to remember those early microwave ads you might remember they actually kind encouraged you to.

And this Paste Magazine article even lists 30 "horrifying" recipes from a 70s microwave cookbook, some of which might surprise you, including Cornish hens, pheasant, pork chops, and yes, even roast turkey.

So, how did it turn out for us at KVUE?

After 90 minutes in a cheap microwave, the turkey was still raw for the most part. There was also a lot of liquid at the bottom of the bag.

