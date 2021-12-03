93-year-old Austin woman dies after memory care facility assault

The Travis County Sheriff’s office said the death has been ruled a homicide.

AUSTIN, Texas — The death of a 93-year-old Austin woman following an assault at a memory care facility in June has been ruled a homicide.

On June 10, deputies responded to the facility in the 11100 block of Circle Drive.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved an elderly woman who was assaulted by her 79-year-old roommate. Mary Wynn, 93, sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Wynn died on Aug. 11, at that time living at a different care facility, the TCSO said.

On Dec. 1, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide because Wynn died of injuries sustained in the June assault.

The TCSO said it has been working closely with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation and that no charges will be filed.

No other information is available at this time.