3 weapons seized from carry-on baggage at Austin airport in less than 2 days

In one incident, officials said the gun was loaded and a round was chambered.

AUSTIN, Texas — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have discovered three firearms in carry-on luggage in less than two days during security checkpoint screenings.

The first was detected on Monday around 6:30 a.m. when TSA officers discovered a Rossi .38 Special loaded with five rounds of ammunition, one of which was chambered, and a box of 44 rounds in the carry-on bag of a male passenger. Then, on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., officers discovered two unloaded guns, a Glock .40 caliber and a SCCY CPX 9MM, with two unloaded magazines. These firearms were also found in the carry-on bag of a male passenger.

William Hackworth, 60, was identified as the individual involved in Monday's incident. He was charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony. Officials said he was headed to Louisville, Kentucky, and he told them he had forgotten it was in his bag.

KVUE is working on obtaining the court documents and identity related to the second incident.

The Austin Police Department assisted TSA officers in interviewing the suspects. Each person was arrested as neither had a license to carry.

“Despite an 80% reduction in the number of people screened by TSA compared to this time last year, TSA officers have not lost their focus. They remain vigilant and continue to prevent security threats from making it onboard an airplane,” said TSA Federal Security Director (FSD) Michael Scott for Austin-Bergstrom Airport. “Firearms, whether loaded or unloaded, should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Bringing your gun to the security checkpoint will cost you time, money and ultimately be very inconvenient for you.”

So far this year, TSA officers at Austin-Bergstrom Airport have discovered 23 firearms in carry-on luggage. Nationwide, TSA officers have found 1,204 firearms to date, 84% of which have been loaded. Last year, a total of 4,432 firearms were found in carry-on luggage at airports across the U.S.

“If a gun is brought to the TSA screening checkpoint, the passenger will face a civil penalty that can exceed $13,000 and that fine is imposed even if you are not arrested or cited by our law enforcement partners,” noted FSD Scott. “In order to maintain social distancing and not have to face a bag search, passengers are reminded to know precisely what is in their bags before leaving for the airport.”

Firearms are allowed to be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and parts must also be checked.