TSA reports increased number of firearms detected in carry-on bags despite lower travel rates in the United States

In the month of July, two guns were found in carry-on bags at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

CLEVELAND — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is releasing shocking statistics regarding the detection of firearms in carry-on bags during the month of July.

According to the TSA, a total of 15.3 firearms were discovered per million travelers in July, an alarming increase from July of 2019 in which only 5.1 guns were found per million passengers.

“TSA is diligently working to ensure our employees and passengers are safe and secure while traveling during a pandemic, and yet we are noticing a significant increase in loaded firearms coming into checkpoints,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Travelers must understand that firearms are prohibited items at airports and in the passenger cabins of aircraft. As hard as we are working to mitigate other risks at this time, no one should be introducing new ones.”

While traveling with a firearm is legal when protocols are followed, the TSA has found that many passengers are arriving at security checkpoints without having properly done research on TSA requirements, which can be found here.

The TSA is also concerned that many travelers are unaware of the penalties that accompany an unlawful carrying of a firearm into an airport or onto an aircraft, including fines upward of $2,000 for unloaded guns, and $4,000 for loaded weapons.

“Even more concerning is that 80 percent of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded and it’s just an accident waiting to happen. Travelers need to know that if they bring a gun to the security checkpoint, regardless of whether it is in a handbag, knapsack, roller-bag or strapped to their belt, it will be an inconvenient and expensive mistake on their part,” Pekoske said.

In 2019, more than 4,400 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags, resulting in an average of 12.1 guns found per day. TSA says that 87% of firearms detected at check-points last year were loaded.