AUSTIN — If you've bought a crock-pot or printer in the last three months from a government surplus store in the Austin area, you need to contact the Austin police department or return your purchase to the store.

Austin police said they're issuing a warning after a false alarm in the City of Kyle, where the bomb squad and ATF were called out to assist with a suspicious package call.

Police said they determined the "package or device" was a mock TSA training device. Officials said the device was accidentally sold to a customer at a government surplus store, and it is not explosive or harmful.

According to officials, the devices may have been located in some of the crock-pots and printers for sale at the surplus store. The printers were sold in a box labeled "model: E709-A Hewlett Packard."

Austin police said they're asking anyone that a bought a printer or crockpot from the surplus store since August 2018 to return the item to the surplus store or call 911 to help out. Police said while the device isn't dangerous, it might appear that way. The only government surplus store in Austin is located on the east side of town in the 6500 block of Bolm Road near U.S. 183.

