Trump invites Marine who pulled baby over Kabul airport wall onto stage at Georgia rally

The image went viral over the summer as thousands of Afghans tried to flee the nation.

PERRY, Ga. — The crowd at a "Save America" rally in central Georgia erupted as former President Donald Trump announced the Marine who pulled a baby over a Kabul airport wall in a heart-wrenching video would be welcomed to the stage Saturday night.

It's an image that went viral this summer as thousands of Afghans tried to flee the country when the Taliban took back control after U.S. troops exited the nation.

"We're all so honored to be joined by one of the Marines who bravely served in Kabul during the withdrawal and helped evacuate children," Trump said before introducing Hunter Ian Clark at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Clark said he is the man who was captured reaching amongst a sea of people in Kabul to grab an infant, pulling it over a barbed-wire lined wall.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby told reporters at an Aug. 20 press briefing that the parents asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill.

"I am the guy who pulled the baby over the wall and it's definitely probably one of the greatest thing I've ever done in my entire life," Clark said.

Trump said Clark went to school in Perry, Georgia where the rally was held.

"All the support from y'all, it really means a lot and I'm glad to be home now today. Thank you," he said.

The child was later taken to a Norwegian hospital at the airport, treated and returned to their father, according to Kirby. It was not clear what happened to the father and child after the episode.