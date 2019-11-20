AUSTIN, Texas — As President Donald Trump's motorcade makes its way through Austin to tour Apple's Flextronics plant, drivers will be met with traffic and road closures.

For security reasons, Trump's exact route is unknown. However, we have a timeline of his visit, and there are possible routes he could take to get to and from his destination.

Trump's team is scheduled to arrive at Austin Bergstrom International Airport at 1:20 p.m., according to an itinerary released by the White House. He is then set to leave the airport at 1:30 p.m. and arrive at Apple's Flextronics factory in northwest Austin at 2:05 p.m. The factory is located off U.S. 183 and McNeil Drive.

RELATED:

Apple breaks ground on $1B Austin campus, begins production on new Mac Pros

President Donald Trump to visit Austin's Apple facilities

Trump protests planned ahead of his tour at Austin Apple facility

His tour of the facility is scheduled to end at 3 p.m. before he makes his way back to the airport. His motorcade is scheduled to arrive at the airport by 3:35 p.m. Air Force One will take off from Austin at 3:45 p.m.

Heading toward Flextronics, his motorcade could take either U.S. 183 or State Highway 71.

His motorcade could take Interstate 35 to northwest Austin, which would shut down Highway 71 in South Austin to U.S. 183 in northeast Austin.

He could also get to the Apple facility by taking MoPac Expressway from Highway 71.

His route to the facility could be different from the route he takes back to the airport.

VIDEO: President Trump to tour Austin's Apple plant

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

21-year-old found alive after being reported missing near Rainey Street

'It was like a scene out of a movie': Man arrested after firing shots at Austin Sixth Street bar

RSV on the rise in Texas