x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Woman arrested after first responders rescue her from truck stuck on retaining wall off I-35

Police believe she was intoxicated before the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested after she was rescued from a truck that was stuck on a retaining wall off of Interstate 35 late Monday night.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. along the service road of Interstate 35 near the Studio 6 motel just north of U.S. 290. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the woman's truck was found wedged between two retaining walls along the interstate. Her truck was stuck about six feet off of the ground.

The driver was trapped inside the the truck. Shortly after midnight, first responders were table to rescue her from the truck. Medics said she had minor injuries.

Credit: Austin-Travis County EMS
A driver was rescued after a car got wedged between two walls near a hotel parking lot.

Officers with the Austin Police Department said that, just before the crash, the woman hit two cars in the motel parking lot. Police told KVUE they believe she was intoxicated.

She was taken into custody.

The Austin PD has not confirmed what charges the woman faces.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin-area contractor fails to complete work after accepting thousands of dollars

Live radar: How Tropical Storm Beta will impact Central Texas Tuesday

Evergreen Cemetery headstones vandalized in East Austin