VIDEO: Fiery cement tanker explodes near US 75 in Richardson

The engulfed truck was close to the intersection of East Collins Boulevard and North Glennville Road near U.S. 75.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Video of a cement tanker engulfed in flames near U.S. 75 in Richardson showed the vehicle explode.

The cement tanker was near the intersection of East Collins Boulevard and North Glennville Road. The Richardson Fire Department told WFAA the boom on a cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, chopper video showed it explode. Here is aerial footage of the explosion:

Richardson fire said the downed power line caused outages in the area, and Oncor was notified and responding to affected customers. Oncor told WFAA approximately 1,200 customers were affected and there was no official estimated restoration time available. Oncor officials said crews were working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

The downed power line shut down all traffic at East Collins Boulevard and North Glennville Road. Richardson FD said crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, Richardson officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.