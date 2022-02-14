Travis County District Attorney's Office dismisses case involving trooper who reportedly shot car theft suspect

The suspect was treated and released into Travis County custody at the time.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, Feb. 14, the Travis County District Attorney's Office announced it dismissed the case of a DPS trooper accused of shooting a man who reportedly stole a vehicle in 2018.

At the time, KVUE reported that 21-year-old Dustin Lee Dougherty led authorities on a chase in a stolen pickup truck. At some point during that chase, he reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and slammed into a DPS patrol car, which is when Trooper Austin Johnson reportedly shot him.

Dougherty was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was later transported to the Travis County Jail.

The incident happened on Sept. 8, 2018. Johnson was indicted for aggravated assault by a public servant, deadly conduct and tampering with physical evidence on Aug. 21, 2020.

The District Attorney's Office said it determined that the case "can't be proved beyond a reasonable doubt," and the dismissal was filed on Feb. 11.