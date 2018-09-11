AUSTIN — A trial date has been set for Kendrex White, the man accused in a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus on May 1, 2017.

Court records say White's trial will be held on Dec. 11 and 12. According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the trial will focus on White's sanity at the time of the attack.

The attack, which occurred in front of Gregory Gymnasium, left one UT student dead and three injured.

White's case will not be heard by a jury. State District Judge Tamara Needles will hear witness testimony regarding White's sanity.

