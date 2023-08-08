Travis Scott to perform in Houston for first time since Astroworld Festival tragedy | Mayor, HPOU respond

The show is reportedly scheduled for Oct. 19 at Toyota Center.

The show is reportedly scheduled for Oct. 19 at Toyota Center. It would be the Houston rapper's first performance in his hometown since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021 that killed 10 people.

Turner said Toyota Center representatives have been meeting with the city's special events office to ensure the safety of concert-goers. He also said the Toyota Center is a different type of venue than NRG Park, where the Astroworld Festival was held.

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Officers Union said in a statement that they were in "complete disbelief" that the city would allow a Travis Scott concert after what happened and called on the city's elected officials to "stand up and say, not in our city, not again!"

Scott was found not criminally responsible for the deadly incident by a Harris County grand jury, but there are several civil lawsuits stemming from that night that have yet to be settled.

Turner releases statement

“Travis Scott and his promoters booked the Toyota Center for a concert in October. Unlike the Astroworld Festival at NRG in 2021, the concert will be held in a different type of venue. The Toyota Center has been a good partner with the City of Houston, and we expect this to continue for this and every other concert.

"Before today’s announcement, Toyota Center representatives convened meetings with public safety officials and the City’s special events office. They will continue working together to ensure this concert’s safety, not unlike the many other concerts and events held at Toyota Center each year.”

Editor's note: Initially the City said there were "thousands" of concerts at Toyota Center but later sent an updated response."

Houston Police Officers Union releases statement

"The Houston Police Officers’ Union received information early last week that Travis Scott would be returning to Houston for two concert dates. One concert in October and one in November. Like most we were in complete disbelief that anyone would approve of Travis Scott or the production company having another concert. Only days after the release of a 1,200-page report describing the tragic events that took place during this Astroworld Concert, we are advised that there will be another performance. Just two weeks ago we were asking for prayers and healing for the families of the Astroworld tragedy and then we are once again opening those wounds with announcing another concert. We believe that it is unreasonable to allow this concert to go forward and call upon elected officials to stand up and say, not in our city, not again!"



